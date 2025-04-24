Driver Jumps Off I-95 Bridge To Flee Crash In Montco: PA State Police

Troopers were dispatched around 3:32 a.m. to mile marker 31.5 on I-95 South in Philadelphia for a crash involving two overturned vehicles, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

While en route, witnesses told troopers that one of the drivers had fled the scene on foot and jumped off the bridge, apparently trying to escape.

Troopers searched beneath the bridge and found the driver matching witness descriptions. He had a broken left leg and ankle from the fall and was exhibiting clear signs of drug impairment, troopers said.

The driver was identified as Jigar N. Parekh of Philadelphia.

Parekh was taken into custody without incident and transported to a local hospital for treatment, Pennsylvania State Police said.

