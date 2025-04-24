Fair 72°

Body Found After Fiery Solo Crash On Rural Montco Road: PA State Police

A person was found dead following a harrowing overnight crash on a back road in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday, April 24.

Pennsylvania state police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania state police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Troopers were called to the scene of the wreck along Badman Road near Whites Mill Road in Salford Township around 2:41 a.m., where they discovered a single vehicle crash with a fatality, according to the Skippack station.

It’s not yet known if the deceased was driving or if the operator fled the scene before authorities arrived, investigators said.

A positive identification has not yet been made, and the crash remains under active investigation.

