Body Found After Fiery Solo Crash On Rural Montco Road: PA State Police

Troopers were called to the scene of the wreck along Badman Road near Whites Mill Road in Salford Township around 2:41 a.m., where they discovered a single vehicle crash with a fatality, according to the Skippack station.

It’s not yet known if the deceased was driving or if the operator fled the scene before authorities arrived, investigators said.

A positive identification has not yet been made, and the crash remains under active investigation.

