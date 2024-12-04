The ticket, purchased with the Power Play option, matched four of the five white balls—3, 9, 26, 61, 67—and the red Powerball 13, doubling its winnings to $100,000. Without Power Play, the ticket would have been worth $50,000, lottery officials said.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Wawa located at 934 Main St. in Royersford, earning the retailer a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner has not yet claimed the prize, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Players have up to one year from the drawing date to claim prizes and are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets immediately. Prizes for tickets purchased online will appear automatically in the player’s account after claims are processed.

In the same drawing, more than 25,300 other Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts. This includes more than 5,400 tickets with Power Play and over 3,000 tickets with Double Play.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $240 million annuity value or $113.6 million cash for the next drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Players can purchase Powerball tickets online or at retailers statewide. For more information about filing claims or finding lottery-selling locations, visit palottery.com.

