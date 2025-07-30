Jeffrey Joseph Leoni, 54, of Sinking Spring, was charged with Sexual Abuse of Children, Child Pornography, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, and Indecent Assault, according to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.

The case began in March 2025 when a 37-year-old woman seeking PTSD treatment told detectives she had contacted Leoni at his Wyomissing office. She later reported that Leoni began sending her text messages offering “traumatic massages” that would involve undressing to her comfort level.

In May, Leoni went to the woman’s home to perform one of these massages, during which he allegedly touched her inappropriately. She also reported that he appeared to use his phone to take photos or videos during the sessions.

Detectives served a search warrant in June 2025 and seized Leoni’s phone. A forensic review revealed multiple images of the victim and other women in stages of undress, along with AI-generated sexual images of a 12-year-old girl. Investigators confirmed the juvenile victim had been photographed that same month.

On LinkedIn, Leoni described himself as a “licensed psychologist with 16 years of experience” and a “certified clinical trauma professional,” saying he had a “deeply held calling and commitment to working with trauma survivors.” He highlighted his use of Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) to treat PTSD and claimed to help clients struggling with grief, anxiety disorders, autism spectrum conditions, and chronic pain.

On his Psychology Today page, he promised to be a “guide on your journey to a lasting state of well-being” and a “support anchor” to help clients resolve “difficult, hurtful, and disruptive experiences.” He wrote that his goal was for patients to “resolve relationship conflicts, develop more effective ways of thinking and feeling, and experience high levels of joy and fulfillment.” He also stated he enjoyed working with older adults and with adults on the autism spectrum, offering weekday evening appointments and Wednesday sessions from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 29, Magisterial District Judges Thomas Gauby and Eric Taylor signed arrest warrants for Leoni. He surrendered the next day with his attorney and was processed at the Berks County Sheriff’s Central Processing Center, where he awaits preliminary arraignment.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

