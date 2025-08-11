Jeffrey Joseph Leoni, 54, of Sinking Spring, was arrested on July 30, 2025, and charged with Sexual Abuse of Children, Child Pornography, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, and Indecent Assault, according to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say the charges stem from a March 2025 report by a 37-year-old woman seeking PTSD treatment from Leoni at his Wyomissing office. She told investigators Leoni began sending her text messages offering “traumatic massages” that would involve undressing to her comfort level. In May, he allegedly touched her inappropriately during one of these massages and appeared to use his phone to photograph or record her.

Detectives later seized his phone and found images of the victim and other women in stages of undress, as well as AI-generated sexual images of a 12-year-old girl.

How He Marketed Himself

On LinkedIn, Leoni described himself as a “licensed psychologist with 16 years of experience” and a “certified clinical trauma professional” with a “deeply held calling and commitment to working with trauma survivors.” He highlighted his training in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) for PTSD treatment, along with specialties in mindfulness, contemplative psychotherapy, chronic pain, grief and loss, anxiety disorders, and autism spectrum conditions.

Leoni claimed to offer a “uniquely individualized therapeutic experience” and said it would be his “honor” to be a mentor in creating “a safe space to process” difficult and disruptive life experiences. He stated his goal was to guide clients toward “a lasting state of well-being” and help them “resolve relationship conflicts” and “develop new and more effective ways of thinking and feeling.”

2013 Stalking Case

Court records show Leoni was charged in Chester County in 2013 with numerous counts of a similar nature, but most were not prosecuted. On April 9, 2014, he pleaded guilty to Misdemeanor Stalking – Repeatedly Commit Acts to Cause Fear. He was sentenced to three years of probation, ordered to have no contact with the victims, and required to continue treatment.

State License Probation

In June 2016, the Pennsylvania State Board of Psychology placed Leoni’s license on probation for no less than two years based on that stalking conviction. Under the consent agreement, he was required to remain in psychotherapy, submit quarterly progress reports, and work under the supervision of a board-approved psychologist with monthly monitoring sessions.

He was also ordered to complete 20 hours of remedial ethics education and barred from independent practice until cleared by the board. The board said his conduct violated the ethics code and reduced public trust in the profession.

Ongoing Investigation

Leoni remains held pending preliminary arraignment in his current case. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

