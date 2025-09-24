The single-vehicle crash happened on Pleasant Valley Road, south of Taylor Hill Road, at 7:42 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, according to troopers.

The 2017 Mazda MX-5 was traveling south when the driver, Thomas Downey, experienced a medical emergency, police explained. The car veered off the right shoulder, went down an embankment, struck a boulder head-on, and flipped onto its roof.

Downey, who was wearing his seatbelt, was transported by Glen Rock Ambulance to York Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers noted the crash is recorded under case number PA 2025-1149066. No other vehicles or people were involved.

