Robert Angel Haley, 41, of Shrewsbury, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, April 23, for producing and possessing child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

York County Regional Police say Haley began abusing the girl in 2020 when she was just 10. The now 15-year-old victim told police he showed her pornographic videos, forced her to mimic them, filmed the assaults using a phone and a black box resembling a charger, and transferred money to her via CashApp to buy her silence. She was later diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease.

Federal Charges: Videos, Devices, And FBI Probe

The indictment alleges Haley enticed the child into performing sex acts on March 29, 2021, to create four videos. On March 20, 2025, he allegedly possessed a SanDisk micro-SD card containing sexually explicit images of a child under 12.

The FBI investigated the case as part of Project Safe Childhood, a national DOJ initiative targeting child sexual exploitation. Haley faces up to 140 years in prison if convicted federally.

State Charges: Rape, Assault, And Cover-Up

At the state level, Haley is charged with:

Felony Rape of a Child.

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault.

Felony Statutory Sexual Assault.

Felony Corruption of Minors.

Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors.

Misdemeanor Indecent Exposure.

The abuse occurred in both York Township and Springettsbury Township between 2020 and 2024, police said. He allegedly told the victim, “Don’t tell anybody it was because of me,” when she missed her period, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Haley was arrested on Thursday, April 18, and remains in York County Prison on $250,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Monday, April 22 before Magisterial District Judge Scott Laird.

