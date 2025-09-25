Missed The Funeral For 3 Fallen York Detectives? Here’s How To Watch The Services

Funeral services for Detective Sergeant Cody Becker, Detective Mark Baker, and Detective Isaiah Emenheiser were held Thursday, Sept. 25, at Living Word Community Church in Red Lion. The ceremonies were closed to the public but livestreamed for community members wishing to pay their respects.

The full funeral service can be viewed on Living Word’s YouTube channel here.

In addition, a Celebration of Life service was also recorded and is available to watch here.

The detectives were honored days earlier at the Governor’s Residence when their families received the 2025 Keystone First Responder Award from Governor Josh Shapiro, recognizing their bravery, sacrifice, and service to the Commonwealth.

Becker, Baker, and Emenheiser were fatally shot in a two-minute ambush while serving a warrant in North Codorus Township on Sept. 17. Two other officers were critically injured but survived.

