Hazmat Responds To Tractor-Trailer Crash On I-83 In York County (Photos)

Crews were dispatched at 11:33 p.m. to mile marker 29.9 for a reported motor vehicle accident with a rollover, fire officials said. Chief 26 (Wertz) established command upon arrival, as Rescue 26 and other responding units began assessing the scene.

The crash investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer struck an unoccupied vehicle parked on the shoulder of the highway. The collision ruptured the truck’s fuel tank, causing a hazardous materials situation, according to the department.

Hazmat teams were brought in to contain and pump off the leaking fuel. Meanwhile, fire police from multiple departments, including Strinestown Fire Company 26, Manchester Fire Department 89, and Dover Borough Station 6, assisted in managing traffic.

To cover the Strinestown station during the prolonged operation, Dover Borough transferred an engine to Station 26-1, fire officials said.

PennDOT and Pennsylvania State Police were also on scene to assist with the investigation and cleanup.

The highway remained closed for several hours due to debris and other hazards, but crews declared the box in service at 2:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

