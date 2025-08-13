Alan Bollhardt, 74, of Bel Air, was charged after the incident on Friday, Aug. 2, at the Arby’s on the 500 block of Shrewsbury Commons Avenue, according to charging documents.

Around 3:54 p.m., Bollhardt allegedly complained about his order taking too long before hurling a milkshake at a female employee’s head, police wrote. She called 911 when he refused to leave.

When the worker followed him outside and told him to wait for troopers, another employee who had been waiting for a ride overheard the confrontation, investigators said.

Bollhardt got into his camper, and both employees stood behind it, police said. He allegedly backed up, hitting both. The man was knocked to the ground, while the woman was dragged about 100 feet before letting go, according to troopers.

State police tracked Bollhardt down later that day. He admitted to throwing the milkshake and leaving, telling officers he was traveling about 5 mph when he noticed the worker being dragged. He said he did not call 911 because he “did nothing wrong,” court records show.

Bollhardt is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, two misdemeanor counts of accidents involving injury, and multiple summary traffic offenses, police said.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 15.

