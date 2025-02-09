Overcast 38°

Trio Of Children Steal $1.5K In Vapes From Shippensburg Store, PA State Police Chambersburg Say

A group of young teens broke into a Shippensburg store and made off with $1,500 worth of vape pens, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Sunday, Feb. 9.

 Photo Credit: Pikabu.ru/@Poluslabkoe
 Photo Credit: Pixabay/lindsayfox
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The burglary occurred on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at the Asian Express Mart on the 300 block of S Fayette Street in Southampton Township, police said.

The suspects, two 13-year-old boys and one 14-year-old boy, allegedly targeted the store during the early morning hours, taking high-value vape products, investigators revealed.

Surveillance footage and evidence collected at the scene are part of the ongoing investigation, according to PSP Chambersburg. Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact their office and reference incident number PA2025-40900.

No further details were immediately available.

