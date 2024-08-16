Road Rage: Men Stop Traffic To Attack Vehicle, Shippensburg Police Say

Officers were sent to the intersection of Rowe Road and West King Street in Shippensburg Borough, Franklin County after Cumberland County 911 received a call about a road rage incident that had just happened.

The men in the photo above, hopped out of the white Ford Fusion and damaged the car in front of it, according to the police release.

The police are searching for the owner of the Fusion and the two men who were with him during this road rage incident.

anyone who knows their identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Shippensburg Police at 717-532-7361.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Shippensburg and receive free news updates.