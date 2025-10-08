Police Incident, Multi-Vehicle Crash Close I-81 In Franklin, Cumberland Counties (Developing)

Just before 7 p.m., a police incident shut down I-81 south at Exit 3 in Franklin County, PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said in an alert. State Trooper Frazer was on scene but had no additional information as of 6:50 p.m.

Roughly 40 miles north, a multi-vehicle crash closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 52.6 near the Middlesex exit in Cumberland County just before 6:30 p.m., Schreffler said. Traffic quickly backed up to Route 581, with two tow trucks spotted working their way through the jam.

PennDOT reported a lane restriction in the area while crews worked to clear the wreck. No details on injuries or the cause of the crash were immediately available.

Authorities have not provided an estimate for reopening either section of the highway.

