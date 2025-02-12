Jackson Charles McManus, 18, of Shippensburg, passed away at home on Wednesday, Feb. 5, according to his obituary published by Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

Born in Lancaster, Jackson was a senior at Shippensburg Area Senior High School. He worked at Kenny’s Grill and Ice Cream in Chambersburg and spent summers as a lifeguard at Holly Lake Camp Site in Millsboro, Delaware.

Jackson was known for his love of cars, hunting, camping, PlayStation, and Pokémon. His passion for international food earned him the title of a “food connoisseur” among his loved ones.

In addition to his parents, Mick and Crystal McManus of Shippensburg, he is survived by four sisters, a brother, his grandmothers, aunts, a niece, a nephew, and cousins.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. at Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with a viewing from 2 p.m. until the service. Burial will be private.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by his family to assist with memorial expenses has raised over $3,750 toward a $10,000 goal as of Tuesday, Feb. 12.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring of love and support we've received during this difficult time,” organizer Shayla Boyd wrote. “Your generous donations have brought us peace and eased the burden of cost as we navigate this loss.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Shippensburg and receive free news updates.