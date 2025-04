The altercation broke out on campus at 101 Park Place on Monday, April 14, prompting the school’s administration to summon the School Resource Officer, police said in the release.

After completing the investigation, officers charged the juvenile with Simple Assault, Harassment, and Disorderly Conduct.

No further details about what led to the fight or the students involved were made public.

