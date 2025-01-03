Mark Maciejewski, the head football coach at Shippensburg University, his wife Tricia, and their son Brady shared their grief in a statement released Friday, Jan. 3. They revealed that Levi’s life was cut short by an online predator who coerced, threatened, and blackmailed him, leading to devastating consequences. Investigators are working to identify and bring the perpetrator to justice.

Described by his loved ones as a vibrant, loving, and spirited young boy, Levi brightened the lives of everyone around him. His family hopes sharing their heartbreak will raise awareness about the dangers of sextortion and prevent others from experiencing similar pain.

“This may be a story to some, but to us, it is an unimaginable loss and a deeply personal reality,” they wrote, urging the public to respect their privacy. The family emphasized the importance of educating children about the hidden dangers of digital interactions.

Levi was found on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at approximately 2:08 p.m. in the 300 block of Britton Road in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania State Police said and Daily Voice previously reported. The investigation is ongoing, according to PSP Trooper H PIO Megan Frazer.

The Shippensburg School District expressed deep sorrow for the loss of Levi, a middle school student, and has made counselors available for students affected by the tragedy.

The family created an email account, levi.j.maciejewski@gmail.com, where the community can share stories and photos of Levi. They noted that no fundraisers have been set up yet but will share plans for support if needed.

“Please hug your children tight, tell them you love them, and pray over our dear friends,” the family wrote.

They encouraged anyone affected by sextortion to seek help through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and its website, missingkids.org. Reports can be made by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

“Levi deserves to be remembered and honored for the incredible person he was,” the family concluded, expressing hope that their shared story will inspire action to protect others from this growing threat.

