Burglary, Vandalism Reported At Shippensburg Memorial Park Maintenance Building: Police

A burglary and vandalism incident at Memorial Park in Shippensburg, Franklin County, is under investigation, Shippensburg Police announced Monday, Dec. 2.

The damage at the Parks and Recreation Maintenance Building in Shippensburg

 Photo Credit: Shippensburg PD
Jillian Pikora
The Parks and Recreation Maintenance building at 21 Park Place was broken into sometime between Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, authorities said.

Items were stolen from the building, and the men's bathroom was destroyed with a bat, police stated in the release.

Shippensburg Police are asking the public for help in solving this crime. Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip through Crimewatch or call 717-532-7361.

