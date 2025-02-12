5-Year-Old Girl Physically Abused In Shippensburg, PSP Chambersburg Investigating

Troopers responded to Baldwin Boulevard in Southampton Township on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 3:50 p.m. after receiving reports of physical contact involving the child, according to the public information release.

Details about the nature of the abuse or potential suspects were not immediately disclosed. PSP Chambersburg confirmed the case remains under investigation, and no arrests or charges have been announced.

Authorities encourage anyone with relevant information to contact PSP Chambersburg at their non-emergency number.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Shippensburg and receive free news updates.