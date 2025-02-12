Light Snow Fog/Mist 32°

5-Year-Old Girl Physically Abused In Shippensburg, PSP Chambersburg Investigating

A 5-year-old girl was the victim of physical harassment in Franklin County, Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg announced on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Pennsylvania State Police trooper vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Troopers responded to Baldwin Boulevard in Southampton Township on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 3:50 p.m. after receiving reports of physical contact involving the child, according to the public information release.

Details about the nature of the abuse or potential suspects were not immediately disclosed. PSP Chambersburg confirmed the case remains under investigation, and no arrests or charges have been announced.

Authorities encourage anyone with relevant information to contact PSP Chambersburg at their non-emergency number.

