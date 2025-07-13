15-Year-Old Driver Killed After Crashing Lexus Into Traffic Light In Shippensburg: PSP

The crash happened on West King Street (Route 11) at its intersection with Park Place in Southampton Township at 4:22 a.m. on Friday, July 11, according to Trooper Brandon Thomson with PSP Chambersburg.

The teen, from Shippensburg, was heading north in a 2014 Lexus ES350 when the vehicle crossed the center two-way left turn lane, then veered into the southbound lane, investigators said. The Lexus ran off the west side of the road, jumped a curb, and continued about 80 feet through a grassy yard before slamming head-on into a traffic signal pole, authorities detailed.

The teen was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Shippensburg Area EMS responded but did not transport the teen, according to the release.

Police said the crash remains under investigation. No charges were filed.

