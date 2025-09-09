Rebecca McNellis was last seen in the area of the 700 block of West Market Street in Pottsville City around 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, according to troopers based in Frackville.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 260 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a leopard print headband, floral jogger-style pants, and a hoodie, police say.

Authorities believe McNellis may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300.

