Janson G. Paz-Ochoa of Shillington was charged with rape, rape of a child, and multiple other offenses, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office. He was arrested on Aug. 27 and is due to reappear in court on Sept. 13, court records show.

Berks County District Attorney’s detectives received a childline referral on April 12 from the state Department of Human Services which reported that a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl had been sexually abused by Paz-Ochoa.

Later that month, a forensic interview was conducted with the 15-year-old victim at the Berks County Children’s Alliance Center in Reading. The victim disclosed that the defendant had sexually abused her when she was between 11 and 12 years old, the DA said. The victim reported that this sexual abuse occurred at a private residence in Reading.

A forensic interview with the 17-year-old victim disclosed that she was sexually abused when she was about 14 years old, at the same residence, the DA said.

During this investigation, detectives also uncovered text messages between Paz-Ochoa and the older victim, the DA said. Investigators discovered that the Paz-Ochoa had sent a photograph of his genitalia to that victim and requested the same from her, the DA said.

Paz-Ochoa was charged on Tuesday, Aug. 20, court records show. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Alvin B. Robinson on Wednesday, Aug. 28. His bail was set at $250,000 and he has been held at Berks County Jail, court records show.

He previously was arrested for DUI, careless driving, and corruption of minors, among other charges, records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Shillington and receive free news updates.