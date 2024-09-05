Pedestrian Hospitalized After Crash In Perkasie

Perkasie Borough Police are investigating the crash that occurred at about 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Callowhill Road and Dorchester Lane.

A 70-year-old pedestrian was crossing in the crosswalk at Callowhill Road and was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta traveling eastbound on Callowhill Road, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to Grandview Hospital by medics from St. Luke's Hospital.

Perkasie Police were assisted at the scene by Perkasie Fire Company and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office CRASH Team.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The operator of the Jetta immediately stopped his vehicle following the collision and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

