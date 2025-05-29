Jacqueline Marie Bucco, 46, allegedly stole the funds over a two-year period from J. M. Grasse Elementary School's Parent Teacher Organization after assuming the role of treasurer in September 2021, police said.

The PTO contacted the Hilltown Township Police Department in June 2023 when it discovered its bank account had been drained, according to authorities. A lengthy investigation led by Detective Louis Bell revealed that Bucco had issued unauthorized checks to herself, forging the names of PTO board members to make it appear the payments were approved.

The stolen funds had been raised by the PTO through various school-year fundraisers intended to support students and school programs, officials noted.

Bucco was arrested on Wednesday, May 29, and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Armitage. She was released on $100,000 unsecured bail, court records show.

She has been charged with:

Felony Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities.

Felony Forgery (Unauthorized Act in Writing).

Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking (Movable Property).

Felony Receiving Stolen Property.

Felony Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Funds Received.

Felony Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

Felony Unlawful Use of a Computer (Access to Disrupt Functions).

Felony Computer Trespass (Transfer Funds).

The case will be prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc Furber, Chief of Economic Crimes and Insurance Fraud.

Bucco is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

