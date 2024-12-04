Ray Reigle, known to his family as the person who held them together through tragedy, was tragically killed when his 2014 Toyota Sienna veered off Route 663 in Quakertown, struck a tree, and caught fire early Monday morning, Dec. 2, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The crash, which occurred at 4:19 a.m. near Kings Highway and Janes Lane, left Reigle trapped in the burning vehicle. A passerby attempted to rescue him but reported he was unconscious or had died on impact, family members shared. The Lehigh County Coroner later ruled the cause of death as multiple injuries from the collision and fire, calling it an accident.

Reigle’s family—his mother, Tammy Reigle, and sister, Tara Moyer—are now planning his funeral with Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home in Telford. The coroner has yet to release his body, delaying arrangements for the service.

Described as the glue of his family, Reigle supported his loved ones through the deaths of his father, his one-year-old niece, and his grandparents. His death has left a void that his family says is immeasurable.

“Buddy was always there for us,” the family wrote on a GoFundMe page launched to help cover the funeral costs. “Now we’re asking for help to give him the proper goodbye he deserves.”

The fundraiser details the family’s heartbreak over losing Reigle so suddenly and encourages donations, shares, and prayers during this difficult time. “He was our rock,” the family said, adding that any help would mean the world to them.

Those wishing to support the family can visit the GoFundMe page here: Support Ray "Buddy" Reigle’s Funeral Costs.

The crash investigation is ongoing, with Pennsylvania State Police and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office working together to determine all factors involved.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sellersville-Perkasie and receive free news updates.