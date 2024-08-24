Fair 77°

Tanya Garcia, 38, Of Telford

Tanya Smakula Garcia, of Telford, formerly of Sellersville, died on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, according to an obituary published by Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home. She was 38 years old.

Tanya Garcia
Tanya graduated from Pennridge High School, class of 2004, according to her obituary. She was an avid cheerleader for seven years. She worked in retail sales and was a member of the Bucks County SPCA.

Tanya was a devoted and compassionate mother who enjoyed cooking, her obituary said. 

Tanya loved animals, especially elephants. She also enjoyed watching movies with her family and "had a dream of one day living on a lake," according to her obit.

