Arthur Corbett Clark, 22, of the 2500 block of Hilltown Pike, was arrested on Nov. 13 and charged with Felony Disseminating Photo and Films of Child Sex Acts, Felony Possession of Child Pornography, and Felony Criminal Use of a Communication Device, as detailed in court documents.

The investigation began on Aug. 21, 2024, when the Bucks County DA's Office received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The tip, submitted by Kik's parent company MediaLab, alleged that a user uploaded 18 CSAM files to the social media platform on July 12, 2024, between 4:19 a.m. and 6:26 p.m., investigators said.

Kik provided the user's account information, including their screen name, email address, and multiple IP addresses. One IP address, which was linked to Verizon, was traced to Clark's Perkasie home, authorities said.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING DETAILS ARE DISTURBING**

The CyberTip detailed the explicit nature of the videos, which depicted prepubescent children in sexually abusive situations, according to court documents. One video, 28 seconds long, showed a prepubescent female lying on a bed with her wrists bound while being assaulted with a vibrator, authorities said.

On Oct. 31, detectives executed a search warrant at Clark's residence. During questioning, Clark reportedly admitted to using Kik to view illegal images and acknowledged that doing so was “totally wrong,” investigators said. He also told officers that police had previously warned him about his online activity when he was 16, the affidavit states.

Clark refused to provide his phone passcode, but forensic analysis of the seized LG V30 phone on Nov. 7 revealed CSAM files matching those described in the CyberTip. Investigators also found over 200 videos and 1,000 images of CSAM involving children under 10 years old, authorities said.

**WARNING THE ABOVE DETAILS ARE DISTURBING**

Clark was arraigned on Nov. 13 before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage and is being held at Bucks County Jail on 10% of $20,000 bail. His preliminary arraignment occurred at 1:45 p.m. that same day, records show. His preliminary hearing, initially set for Nov. 26, was continued to Jan. 14, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Armitage.

Warning: If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or exploitation, help is available. Contact the RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit RAINN.org for confidential support.

