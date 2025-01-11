Alizandria Alverio, 42, was arrested on January 2, 2025, after investigators tied her to a blaze on Maple Avenue in Sellersville Borough, Perkasie Borough Police announced on January 10.

The fire broke out on December 23, 2024, engulfing an unoccupied vehicle, a shed, and surrounding brush, according to police. Firefighters from the Sellersville Fire Department were able to extinguish the flames before they reached nearby homes.

Alverio has been charged with arson endangering property, reckless burning, risking catastrophe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, and violating a burn ban, court records show.

She was arraigned before District Justice Armitage and is being held at Bucks County Prison on $20,000 bail, police said.

A preliminary hearing date is pending.

