Alberto Jose Rios-Santiago, 26, of Deltona, Florida, was arrested in Florida and is awaiting extradition to Lehigh County, authorities said.

Rios-Santiago is charged with felony criminal homicide, two counts of felony aggravated assault, and one count of misdemeanor possessing instruments of crime, according to the DA's office.

The charges stem from a deadly shooting at Mamajuana, an after-hours club at 1038 Union Boulevard in Allentown, on Jan. 22, 2023, officials said.

The victim, 28-year-old Blessing Alida Taveras of Schnecksville, was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound around 4:15 a.m., according to the Lehigh County Coroner and Allentown police. She was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. The coroner ruled her death a homicide.

A 28-year-old man later arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Investigators determined he was wounded in the same shooting, authorities said.

The case was investigated by Lehigh County’s 12th Investigating Grand Jury, Allentown Police Detective Raymond T. Ferraro, and Lehigh County Homicide Task Force Detective Moses Miller, according to the release.

Chief of Prosecutions Patricia Fuentes Mulqueen and Assistant District Attorney Sis-Obed G. Torres-Figueroa will prosecute the case.

The criminal complaint and grand jury presentment remain sealed, officials said.

