Triple Fatal After Limerick Target Theft Attempt Ends In Royersford Crash: DA

The incident began around 9:06 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3, when Limerick Township Police responded to a 911 call for a possible theft in progress at the Target on Ridge Pike in Royersford, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle connected to the theft, but the driver fled, Steele said. Minutes later, the vehicle crashed in the 300 block of Ridge Pike in Limerick.

Two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth man was taken to Temple University Hospital with unknown injuries.

Montgomery County Detectives are investigating the crash. The names of the deceased are being withheld until their families are notified.

