Armed Robbery Foiled By Off-Duty Limerick Officer At Royersford Kohl's: Police

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Kohl's located at 989 S. Townshipline Rd. Limerick police said. The officer noticed two individuals dressed in black and wearing purple nitrile gloves acting suspiciously in the parking lot, according to investigators.

The officer followed the suspects into the store, where one of them brandished a firearm at the cashier, authorities said. Acting quickly, the officer drew his weapon and ordered the suspect to drop the gun. Both suspects then fled the store on foot, officials said.

Police determined the suspects’ vehicle, which the officer had secured, was stolen from Chester County. Responding officers from Limerick Township, Upper Providence Township, Royersford Borough, and Collegeville Borough began a search and soon captured both suspects in the area.

The two men were taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, where they await preliminary arraignment on charges including attempted robbery, receiving stolen property, and firearm offenses.

Authorities commended the off-duty officer’s quick actions, which they said prevented a potentially tragic outcome, and thanked store employees, witnesses, and neighboring police departments for their assistance.

