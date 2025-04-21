The crash happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 7.1 on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway at around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, according to the PSP Media Station.

Troopers say 24-year-old Tyler Rinck of East Norriton, Montgomery County, was riding a 2024 Suzuki SX4 in the left lane when he attempted an unsafe lane change at a high rate of speed, striking a 2022 Audi Q3 in the rear.

Rinck was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries, police said. He was not transported to a hospital. His body came to rest on the left shoulder of I-95 SB near the point of impact.

The motorcycle skidded across the highway and came to a stop on the far right shoulder. The Audi driver was not injured and brought their vehicle to a controlled stop on the left shoulder near mile marker 7.2.

Tinicum Township Fire Company responded but did not transport Rinck, whose death was confirmed at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by PSP Media.

