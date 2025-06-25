Mason "Mase" Salera died on Monday, June 23, according to a GoFundMe started by family friend Kristine Primeaux. The fundraiser was created to help Mason’s mother, Amber Salera, lay her son to rest and care for her four surviving children: Mya, Sophia, Ace’ah, and Gerald.

“Anyone that knows Amber knows how much she loves her kids,” Primeaux wrote. “No parent should have to bury their child.”

As of Tuesday morning, June 25, the fundraiser had raised more than $4,300 from nearly 100 donors. The goal is $5,000.

Mase’s sudden death shocked the tight-knit community, where family friends confirmed the fundraiser’s legitimacy and rallied around the grieving mother.

“I went to high school with Mason’s mom and aunt,” one friend wrote in a Facebook post.

"God please come take me too 💔 I don’t want to live without my baby 😢," Mase's mom, Amber Salera wrote on Facebook.

Mason was a Ridley Middle School student, the school has not commented on his sudden passing. His obituary and funeral arrangements had not been posted publicly as of Tuesday.

Daily Voice has reached out to the family and the school for futher comment. They can email us statements at jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

