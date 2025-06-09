Man Dies After Fight On Ridley Park Street, Police Say

The Ridley Park Police Department said the incident happened on Sunday, June 8, around 2:37 p.m., at the intersection of Dutton Street and Walnut Street.

According to police, a 62-year-old man and a 50-year-old man got into a fight. During the struggle, the 50-year-old collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

Police said the 62-year-old began CPR until Tinicum Township EMS arrived and took over. The 50-year-old was taken to Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 62-year-old man was also taken to Riddle Hospital for what police said was a diabetic emergency.

Police say an active investigation is underway involving the Ridley Park Police Department, the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division, and the Medical Examiner's Office.

“Names will be released after family notification,” police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Ridley Park Police Department.

