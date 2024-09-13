Partly Cloudy 73°

Crash Shuts I-95 In Delco

A serious crash shut a portion of I-95 in Delaware County Friday night, Sept. 13, the PADOT said.

Crash on I-95.

 Photo Credit: 511PA Traffic Cam
The incident happened at Exit 7 to I-476 in the northbound lanes in Eddystone.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

