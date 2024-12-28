Officers were called to the bank at 2587 Cape Horn Road for reports of a robbery at 11:52 a.m. A white male suspect entered the bank, handed the teller two bags, and demanded they be filled with cash before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

At 12:10 p.m., officers stopped a silver Chevrolet SUV on Winterstown Road after the driver briefly evaded police and discarded cash from the vehicle. The driver, 41-year-old Lakiesha Nicole Stirling, was taken into custody at the scene, authorities said.

Further investigation identified the male suspect as 25-year-old Anthony James Warner, who was apprehended at 1:34 p.m. as he tried to enter his residence, police said.

Both Stirling and Warner have been charged with:

Felony Robbery.

Felony Conspiracy To Commit Robbery.

They were transported to York County Central Booking for arraignment.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact York County Regional Police at 717-741-1259.

