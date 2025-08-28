Nolan Donald Grove, now 15, was sentenced to 16 to 32 years in state prison and an additional seven years of probation for the 2023 killing of Kain Heiland, according to court documents and the York County Court of Common Pleas.

Grove was charged as an adult and found guilty of Third-Degree Murder after a weeklong trial in June 2025. He was also convicted of the following charges:

Felony Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License.

Misdemeanor Possession Of Firearm By A Minor.

Four counts of Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

He was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

'Take Your Finger Off The Trigger'

The shooting happened on Saturday, April 1, 2023, during a sleepover in Red Lion, police said. Grove, who was 13 at the time, shot Kain in the back following a verbal exchange that began over a “yo’ mama” joke, according to investigators.

Authorities said video surveillance from the home — where a third boy also stayed that night — showed Grove pointing a gun equipped with a red laser at Kain. Kain can be heard on the footage saying, “Take your finger off the trigger,” police said.

The third boy had a two-hour FaceTime call active during the incident. Investigators said Grove can be seen pointing the gun at Kain while the victim was on the ground shielding his face. Moments later, Grove pulled the trigger.

The witness told police Grove said *“I’m so sorry, K”* immediately after shooting Kain. “K” is believed to be short for Kain.

Prior Threats Reported

Multiple children told investigators that Grove had previously threatened others with the gun.

In one incident, he allegedly confronted two girls, believing they had stolen his friend’s scooter. One girl reported Grove said he wasn’t afraid to shoot someone and would if he could. Another said Grove pointed the gun at them as he walked away.

Grove was originally denied bail and held in a juvenile facility after his arrest in May 2023. He has now been remanded to state prison to begin serving his sentence.

GoFundMe Created For Kain’s Family

A family friend, Terrica Agosto, launched a GoFundMe to support Kain’s family with funeral expenses, describing the shooting as a "nightmare" and saying that the 12-year-old had been spending the night at a friend's house when the tragedy occurred.

