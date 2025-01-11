Overcast 31°

Man Exposes Himself To Shopper At Red Lion Store: Police

A man exposed himself to a female shopper inside a Windsor Township retail store earlier this month, and police are now asking for the public's help identifying him, they announced Friday, Jan. 10.

 Photo Credit: York Area Regional PD
 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township PD
Jillian Pikora
The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, inside a business on the 3100 block of Cape Horn Road in Red Lion, York Area Regional Police said.

The man allegedly exposed his genitals to a female shopper before fleeing the scene, police said.

A photo of the suspect has been released by authorities. He is described as [insert description if available from photo].

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the incident is asked to submit a tip online or contact York Area Regional Police Department Officer Farren, referencing ID 67-25-00043.

