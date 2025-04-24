Grayson Bishop Frey, now 25, pleaded guilty to Felony Statutory Sexual Assault and Felony Corruption of Minors, court records show​. He was 19 at the time of the assaults, which occurred while the girl was visiting her father in Red Lion, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Victim Reported Rape To School Counselor

The case began in April 2021 when the girl disclosed the abuse to a school counselor. She said she considered Frey a friend. During a forensic interview, she described how he picked her up in his car, drove her to a barn he claimed belonged to his family, and forced her to perform oral sex before raping her. He allegedly told her he wouldn’t drive her home unless she agreed to have sex, police said.

The girl said Frey raped her again on the drive home—and once more at her Lancaster County home when her mother was away.

Charges Withdrawn In Plea Deal

Frey was originally charged in November 2023 with:

Rape of a Child.

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child.

Sexual Assault.

Rape by Forcible Compulsion.

Multiple Indecent Assault charges.

Those charges were withdrawn as part of a plea agreement​. He entered the plea during a hearing on whether the case was ready for trial.

Frey will undergo a Sexual Offender Assessment, per an order from Judge Joseph C. Adams, before his sentencing on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025.

Frey Previously Linked To Armed Burglary Attempt

This wasn’t Frey’s first brush with the law. In September 2021, he was involved in an attempted burglary along West Howard Street in Red Lion. A witness followed the group in a truck, prompting someone in Frey's vehicle to fire a gun. The group eventually pushed Frey out of his car and stole it.

Frey later reported the carjacking, leading police to arrest all four suspects. He pleaded guilty to Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person in July 2022 and received credit for 33 days served in York County Prison​.

He has two Facebook profiles, the most recent of which was last used in 2022. That profile only has 15 friends, all are young women and girls.

