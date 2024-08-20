Joshua "Josh" Markey of Red Lion parked his car along Furnace Road just west of Indian Steps Road in Lower Chance Ford Township at 8:43 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, as detailed in the PSP release.

"Markey is an avid hiker and it is believed that he was hiking the Mason Dixon Trail within PA Game Land 83," as stated in the release.

It is thought that he had his hiking poles and utility vest on him.

He was found dead at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19 while PSP Troopers from York Criminal Investigation Unit were conducting a search of PA State Game Lands 83.

The York County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene andan autopsy was originally going to be scheduled, according to PSP but a release from the coroner's office clarifies that there will be no autopsy.

Deputy Coroner Riley Gordon responded to the scene to investigate and certify the death at 1:08 p.m. Markey was pronounced dead at the scene at 3 p.m.

Regarding his cause of death and the reason there will be no autopsy the coroner wrote the following:

"It appears that Markey had fallen and suffered blunt force injuries, which led to his death. Manner of death is pending further investigation."

"No foul play is suspected in the death of Markey," as written in the PSP release.

His next of kin were notified of his death.

Josh was a PA native from Felton who most recently worked at Markey's Building Maintenance, according to his social media.

Additional details about his life were not immediately available. His family is invited to contact Daily Voice with funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

