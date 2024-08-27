Joel McWilliams, 36, of Red Lion, has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of an Offensive Weapon, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Simple Assault, and Harassment, PSP York announced.

The charges come on the heels of a stabbing in the 300 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion Borough at 10:22 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.

Troopers arrived to find a 42-year-old man "with stab wounds to his cheek and neck," as stated in the release.

He was taken by EMS to WellSpan York Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

PSP York Patrol and Criminal Investigation Units identified McWilliams as the suspected stabber following a fight between the men.

McWilliams was already wanted on drug-related offenses from Aug. 15.

He remains in the York County Prison after being denied bail. His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, according to his court docket.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J, York Station at 717-428-1011.

