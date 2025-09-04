$759K Winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 Ticket Sold At Red Lion Giant

The winning ticket for the Monday, Sept. 1 drawing matched all five balls drawn — 2-3-5-9-33 — to win $759,513 before taxes, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

It was sold at GIANT Food Stores, located at 3175 Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

More than 21,100 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Winners are not known until tickets are claimed and validated.

Anyone holding the jackpot-winning ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481 for instructions. Cash 5 game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

