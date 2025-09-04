Fair 67°

SHARE

$759K Winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 Ticket Sold At Red Lion Giant

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth more than $759,000 was sold in York County, officials announced on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The Giant, where the winning ticket was sold located at 3175 Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township.

The Giant, where the winning ticket was sold located at 3175 Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township.

Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The winning ticket for the Monday, Sept. 1 drawing matched all five balls drawn — 2-3-5-9-33 — to win $759,513 before taxes, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

It was sold at GIANT Food Stores, located at 3175 Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

More than 21,100 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Winners are not known until tickets are claimed and validated.

Anyone holding the jackpot-winning ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481 for instructions. Cash 5 game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

to follow Daily Voice Red Lion and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE