Zaire M. Jones-Wallace, 25, was charged with Felony Criminal Attempt Homicide, Felony Aggravated Assault, Misdemeanor Simple Assault, Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Misdemeanor Possessing Instruments of Crime, according to the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Officers were called to a home on the 800 block of Park Avenue around 11:19 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, for reports of a shooting with a victim struck by gunfire. When they arrived, a large crowd was fleeing the residence. Inside, police found a 15-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Officers provided immediate aid before the teen was taken by EMS to UPMC Williamsport for emergency treatment, authorities said.

Witnesses told investigators that Jones-Wallace arrived at the party and began arguing with another person. After being asked to leave, a fight broke out, and he allegedly pulled a firearm and fired several shots, striking the teen twice, police said.

Jones-Wallace later turned himself in to police headquarters. He was processed and held for preliminary arraignment before MDJ Denise Deiter, where he was denied bail and sent to Lycoming County Prison.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Agent Brittany Alexander at 570-327-7586 or [email protected].

