Walter Carrera, 38, of 1219 Windsor Street, was taken into custody when detectives and Pennsylvania State Troopers served a search warrant at his home earlier in the day, Chief County Detective Michael Gombar said.

The investigation began in October 2024, with undercover purchases and surveillance identifying Carrera as a distributor, Gombar said. During the search of his residence, detectives seized:

Approximately six grams of fentanyl

Five grams of methamphetamine

Cutting agents

Packaging materials

Digital scales

The drugs had a total estimated street value of $1,000.

Carrera faces the following charges:

Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver (Fentanyl, Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl, Methamphetamine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was also arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, authorities said.

Carrera is currently held at the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center awaiting a preliminary arraignment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reading and receive free news updates.