Fair 29°

SHARE

Walter Carrera Arrested For Meth, Fentanyl Trafficking: DA

A Reading man was arrested for distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl after a months-long investigation, Berks County authorities announced Friday, Jan. 24.

Walter Carrera

Walter Carrera

Photo Credit: Berks County District Attorney's Office
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Walter Carrera, 38, of 1219 Windsor Street, was taken into custody when detectives and Pennsylvania State Troopers served a search warrant at his home earlier in the day, Chief County Detective Michael Gombar said.

The investigation began in October 2024, with undercover purchases and surveillance identifying Carrera as a distributor, Gombar said. During the search of his residence, detectives seized:

  • Approximately six grams of fentanyl
  • Five grams of methamphetamine
  • Cutting agents
  • Packaging materials
  • Digital scales

The drugs had a total estimated street value of $1,000.

Carrera faces the following charges:

  • Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver (Fentanyl, Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl, Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was also arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, authorities said.

Carrera is currently held at the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center awaiting a preliminary arraignment.

to follow Daily Voice Reading and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE