The crash occurred between Exit 120 for PA 44 North (Pine Creek) and the Thomas Street exit at 6:52 p.m., according to Lycoming Regional Police.

All lanes of US 220 are currently closed, and officials are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The road closure is expected to last until approximately 11 p.m., authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

