Two Reading Men Stole Cooking Oil From Restaurant: Police

Two Pennsylvania men were arrested and charged after they stole cooking oil from a restaurant in Lopatcong Township, authorities announced Friday, Sept. 26.

 Photo Credit: Lopatcong Township Police via Facebook
An investigation began after reports of a theft of cooking oil in progress at China Fun and Acasia Thai Restaurant at 755 Memorial Pkwy on Tuesday, Sept. 23, Lopatcong Township police said.

Officers arrived on scene and took Juan Frias, a 42-year-old Reading resident, and Dodamin Difo, a 39-year-old Reading resident, into custody, police said.

The two men were charged with theft of moveable property and possessing burglary tools, police said.

