Tornado Touched Down In Berks County: NWS Survey Confirms

The EF-0 twister struck Weavertown in Amity Township around 4:47 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1, according to the NWS Mount Holly office. Peak winds were estimated at 70 mph.

"Several trees had large limbs broken or snapped off, some of which were twisted," the agency wrote. One tree was completely uprooted, and tree damage continued along Weavertown Lane, crossing Old Swede Road.

The tornado’s path ended at Boyertown Pike near Camp Road just two minutes later, where more trees were downed across a farm field, the statement said. The entire path stretched 0.9 miles and was about 150 yards wide.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Straight-Line Winds Caused More Damage Toward Boyertown, Gilbertsville

While the tornado itself was short-lived, powerful straight-line winds — also estimated at 70 mph — caused additional damage to the east and northeast, the NWS said.

These winds were tied to a rear-flank downdraft and downed more trees in Boyertown and the north side of Gilbertsville in Montgomery County.

Similar wind damage was reported across other parts of Berks County, though the NWS survey determined this damage likely came from severe straight-line winds and not additional tornadoes.

Officials Acknowledge Local Support

The Mount Holly weather office thanked Berks County Emergency Management and a local storm spotter, Mr. Lou Ruh, for their assistance in confirming the tornado.

This EF-0 classification is the lowest on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which ranks tornadoes based on estimated wind speeds and resulting damage.

EF-0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph.

