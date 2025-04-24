'Then We Heard Screaming': Gunfire Erupts At Hazleton Playground, Police Say

Officers were dispatched to Beech Street Park after multiple 911 callers reported shots fired near the basketball courts and people yelling in panic around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, the Hazleton City Police Department said in a release.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim had already been rushed to the hospital by private vehicle. That person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released from the emergency room, police said.

Hazleton Police are now asking neighbors to check their home security systems for anything suspicious—especially footage from the time of the shooting.

Tips can be submitted anonymously here.

“This is an active investigation,” police emphasized, warning that any information not released directly by their department should be considered “unofficial.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Reading and receive free news updates.