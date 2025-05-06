Terrence Leroy Ray, 55, of Muir Avenue, is charged with Criminal Homicide, Abuse of Corpse, and Tampering with Evidence, according to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Lockwood, 39, of Frackville in Schuylkill County, was reported missing after she failed to pick up her son on April 26. Investigators, working with her family, tracked her phone to Route 424 in Hazleton and reviewed text messages showing she planned to meet someone at a home on Muir Avenue.

Police then tracked a vehicle linked to that home to the exact location of the burning body. Inside the Muir Avenue residence, detectives discovered a pool of blood and one of Lockwood’s gold stud earrings — which was missing from her body, authorities said.

An autopsy performed by Dr. Charles Siebert on April 29 found Lockwood died from blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Ray has not been located and is believed to have fled Luzerne County. Authorities say he is dangerous.

“This was not a random act. Jessica was specifically targeted,” Sanguedolce said during a press conference on Tuesday, May 6.

Lockwood served as a firefighter and ambulance technician with the Harwood Fire Company. Her death has deeply impacted the emergency services community and local residents.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Lockwood, and two children, Wyatt and Isabella.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday, May 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 West Butler Drive in Drums, according to her obituary.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support her children in the wake of this devastating loss.

Anyone with information on Ray’s whereabouts is asked to contact Hazleton City Police at 570-450-2080 or submit a tip here.

