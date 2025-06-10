Teen Stabbed Near Reading Elementary School Dies From Injuries: Police

The incident happened near 10th & Green Elementary School on the 400 block of North 10th Street on Friday night, June 6, according to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office. Officers with the Reading Police Department responded to the scene to find two teens with stab wounds.

Both victims were treated at the scene by officers and Reading EMS before being taken to Reading Hospital. One of them later died from their injuries, officials said. His identity has not been released.

Police have not disclosed any details about the circumstances of the stabbing or whether any arrests have been made, citing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation, which remains active.

Reading Mayor Eddie Morán addressed the tragedy in a statement shared with Daily VOice on Tuesday, June 10:

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss,” Mayor Morán said. “My thoughts and prayers are with all involved, and I am confident in the Reading Police Department’s commitment to seeking justice. We ask for the community's continued patience and cooperation as this investigation unfolds.”

Authorities emphasized that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to call Reading police at 610-655-6116 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

