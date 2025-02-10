Stolen SUV Pulled From Susquehanna River: Police

Investigators say the vehicle was taken from a residence on Carlisle Street in Wilkes-Barre sometime overnight on Saturday, Feb. 8. The SUV was later found partially submerged in the river in Plymouth Township on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Nanticoke Fire Chief reported that the vehicle appeared to have been in the water since Saturday, as snow was still visible on it when crews arrived.

Emergency responders, including Nanticoke City Fire Department, Plymouth Borough Water Rescue, and Hanover Township Water Rescue, were dispatched to the scene, where they determined that no one was inside the vehicle.

Falzone’s Towing successfully removed the SUV from the river, and all units cleared the scene by 4:08 p.m., according to authorities. Pennsylvania State Police and Medic 25 also assisted in the operation.

Police have not released any details about suspects or how the SUV ended up in the river. The investigation is ongoing.

